Chandrababu gets relief in High Court, gets bail in IRR case till October 16

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received relief from the High Court as the Court ordered that Chandrababu should not be arrested until the 16th of Monday in the case of the Inner Ring Road, and until the 12th of Thursday in the Angallu case.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received relief from the High Court as the Court ordered that Chandrababu should not be arrested until the 16th of Monday in the case of the Inner Ring Road, and until the 12th of Thursday in the Angallu case. These are interim orders issued by the court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Chandrababu's lawyer, Dammalapati Srinivas, requested the court to issue interim orders preventing Chandrababu's arrest in both cases. He assured the court of Chandrababu's cooperation with the investigation. The court directed the government lawyers to discuss the matter with the CID and the Home Department.

The court was informed by the Attorney General Sriram that a PT warrant is pending in the ACB court, and at this stage, granting anticipatory bail to Chandrababu should not be considered. After considering the arguments from both sides, the bench issued interim orders in both cases.

