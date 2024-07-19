Live
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
- Sharp selloff hits Indian stock market, investors lose Rs 8 lakh crore
- DC BM Santhosh Launches Pari Poornatha Abhiyan
Just In
Chandrababu Holds Video Conference on Heavy Rains, asks officials to be vigilant
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a video conference at his residence in Undavalli to discuss the heavy rains and floods caused by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a video conference at his residence in Undavalli to discuss the heavy rains and floods caused by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Collectors, SPs, and senior officials from eight districts participated in the conference.
During the meeting, CM Chandrababu inquired about the situation in the affected districts and directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property. He emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of water levels in ponds and streams.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the issue of weakened embankments along the Godavari River, attributing it to illegal sand and soil mining in the past. He called for better coordination between the irrigation and revenue departments to address the situation effectively.
CM Chandrababu stressed the need for proactive measures and cautious actions based on warnings and assessments from the weather department to prevent losses during disasters. He emphasized that efficiency emerges in handling such crises and urged officials to work diligently to avoid any further damage.