Chandrababu Holds Video Conference on Heavy Rains, asks officials to be vigilant

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a video conference at his residence in Undavalli to discuss the heavy rains and floods caused by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Collectors, SPs, and senior officials from eight districts participated in the conference.

During the meeting, CM Chandrababu inquired about the situation in the affected districts and directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property. He emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of water levels in ponds and streams.



The Chief Minister also highlighted the issue of weakened embankments along the Godavari River, attributing it to illegal sand and soil mining in the past. He called for better coordination between the irrigation and revenue departments to address the situation effectively.

CM Chandrababu stressed the need for proactive measures and cautious actions based on warnings and assessments from the weather department to prevent losses during disasters. He emphasized that efficiency emerges in handling such crises and urged officials to work diligently to avoid any further damage.