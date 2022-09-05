Chandrababu inquires about Chennupati Gandhi's health, demands action against accused

TDP leader Chandrababu today visited Corporator Chennupati Gandhi, who was injured in the Vijayawada attack, in Hyderabad. Gandhi, who lost an eye in an attack by thugs two days ago, was rushed from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and admitted to a private hospital.

On this occasion, Naidu visited Gandhi who was undergoing treatment in the hospital and inquired about his health condition, and demanded strict action against the accused. The TDP leaders have complained to the city police commissioner to take strict action against the accused in the case of attempted murder of TDP leader Chennupati Gandhi in Vijayawada. MLA Gadde Rammohan along with TDP leaders met CP today and accused the police of trying to dilute the assassination attempt case against Chennupati Gandhi.

It is explained that nominal cases have been filed against the accused without registering attempted murder. It was revealed that attacks on Gandhi in Vijayawada, would create unrest among the people.