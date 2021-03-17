Chandrababu likely to move AP High Court against CID notices

TDP National president N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to file a petition today in Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking scrapping of cases filed by AP CID in connection with the Amaravati land scam.

It may be mentioned that the CID officials on Tuesday served notices to Chandrababu at his residence in Hyderabad requesting him to attend CID office in Vijayawada on March 23. After consulting his lawyers Chandrababu Naidu is likely to file a petition in AP High Court today. TDP leaders across the state condemned the YCP government for registering a case against Naidu.

