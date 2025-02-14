Chandrababu, Lokesh condemns Acid attack on girl in Annamayya district, assures support

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly condemned the recent acid attack on a young woman by her former lover in Pyarampalle village, located in the Gurramkonda mandal of Annamayya district. In response to the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered strict action against the accused and urged officials to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to provide the best possible treatment for the victim.

Naidu reassured the victim and her family of the government's unwavering support during this challenging time.

Minister Lokesh also responded to the attack, promising that the victim would receive comprehensive medical care. He personally reached out to the victim's father, Janardhan, to inquire about her health. "We will ensure my sister receives the best treatment for her recovery. I will consider her as my own sister and will support her," he stated.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Minister Lokesh emphasised the need for severe punishment for the perpetrator. "The acid attack has deeply worried me. We will not ignore such psychos under any circumstances," he assured.

Lokesh further coordinated with Minister Mandupalli Ramprasad, who was present at the scene, instructing him to oversee all arrangements regarding the victim's medical treatment.