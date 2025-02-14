Live
- Thousands spent holy ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in prayer, penance in Kashmir
- Karnataka govt to shut 9 new universities; Bidar varsity to escape axe
- Supreme Court extends relief to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar
- Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak on phone tapping: Union Minister Shekhawat
- Corporate investment, ties in strategic industries keys to negotiation on US tariffs
- Country Club Hosted Asia's Biggest Darling’s Day with Dazzling Fashion Show
- ‘Manike’ singer Yohani picks Ranbir Kapoor's film as the perfect fit for ‘Ain’t Nobody Like You’ theme song
- South Korea: Six dead, 25 injured in fire at hotel construction site in Busan
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary
- India’s auto sector not likely to face major impact due to US tariff hike
Just In
Chandrababu, Lokesh condemns Acid attack on girl in Annamayya district, assures support
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly condemned the recent acid attack on a young woman by her former lover in Pyarampalle village, located in the Gurramkonda mandal of Annamayya district.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly condemned the recent acid attack on a young woman by her former lover in Pyarampalle village, located in the Gurramkonda mandal of Annamayya district. In response to the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered strict action against the accused and urged officials to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to provide the best possible treatment for the victim.
Naidu reassured the victim and her family of the government's unwavering support during this challenging time.
Minister Lokesh also responded to the attack, promising that the victim would receive comprehensive medical care. He personally reached out to the victim's father, Janardhan, to inquire about her health. "We will ensure my sister receives the best treatment for her recovery. I will consider her as my own sister and will support her," he stated.
Expressing deep concern over the incident, Minister Lokesh emphasised the need for severe punishment for the perpetrator. "The acid attack has deeply worried me. We will not ignore such psychos under any circumstances," he assured.
Lokesh further coordinated with Minister Mandupalli Ramprasad, who was present at the scene, instructing him to oversee all arrangements regarding the victim's medical treatment.