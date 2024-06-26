Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances

Live
Just In
On the second day of his visit to Kuppam, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to meet with the public at the R&B guest house, where a large number of people gathered to give grievances to him. Despite the crowded conditions at the guest house, residents were eager to share their petitions and concerns with the CM.
In the afternoon, Chandrababu will hold a meeting with officials at Kuppam Degree College to conduct a review of the development programs being undertaken in the constituency. The CM will provide guidance and direction on the various initiatives being implemented in the area.
Following the meeting at the college, Chandrababu is scheduled to hold a public meeting at the PES auditorium, where he will address the ranks and further discuss the development plans for Kuppam. The CM's visit to the constituency has been well received by the local residents, who are hopeful for positive changes and improvements in their area.