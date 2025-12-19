Chandrababu meets Union Minister CR Patil, seeks supports for irrigation projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is in Delhi today, engaging in a series of programmes amidst a tightly packed schedule. During his visit, he met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, with the participation of Andhra Pradesh’s Irrigation Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu.

The discussions centred on several key irrigation projects pertinent to Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Naidu urged the central government to extend support for significant initiatives, including the Polavaram and Banakacherla projects, alongside new proposals. The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of obtaining approvals and securing funding from the central government for these irrigation schemes.

Naidu specifically called for immediate financial assistance for projects that were approved in alignment with the bifurcation commitments. He proposed a high-level meeting to address outstanding issues, underscoring that water security remains a critical concern for Andhra Pradesh. He implored the central government to make favourable decisions that would cater to the state’s irrigation and drinking water requirements.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naidu stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between the central and state governments to ensure the successful implementation of these projects.