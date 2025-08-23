Chandrababu Naidu Advocates for Sustainable Change in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged a shift in public mindset to realise the vision of a prosperous 'Swarnandhra' during his participation in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra Sabha in Peddapuram, Kakinada district. He emphasised the collective responsibility to maintain cleanliness, attributing the rise of infectious diseases to inadequate sanitation and rubbish management.

Criticising the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government for taxing waste while failing to address garbage collection, Naidu highlighted the importance of public health, vowing to eliminate waste in all municipalities by October 2. He expressed concern over the 'anarchy' within the current administration and assured the implementation of various welfare and development initiatives.

“We aim for increased income and better health for all,” Naidu declared, stressing that proper waste management could transform refuse into resources, including plans for recycling e-waste. He also announced the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in Peddapuram to enhance healthcare access for the disadvantaged.

In his remarks on economic initiatives, Naidu stated, “Super Six has become a super hit,” referring to the successful implementation of welfare measures. Through the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme, cash is being deposited directly into farmers' accounts, while 40,000 hair salons benefit from free electricity. Women are enjoying complimentary bus travel, and the provision of three free gas cylinders annually is part of their commitment to supporting all societal segments.

“We are working diligently to assist the poor through P-4, and the Centre plans to lessen the tax burden on them,” he added, reaffirming the government's dedication to welfare improvement across the board.