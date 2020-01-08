Live Updates: Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle
Tension prevailed at the Benz Circle here on Wednesday when the police tried to foil the Bus Yatra proposed by the joint action committee
Vijayawada: Tension prevailed at the Benz Circle here on Wednesday when the police tried to foil the Bus Yatra proposed by the joint action committee (JAC) of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti to bring awareness on the importance of keeping the capital city at Amaravati.
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and the leaders of various political parties including CPI, Janasena and others staged a sit-in on the road at the Benz Circle protesting against the highhandedness of the police.
TDP leaders MPs Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, TDP secretary Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Rama Naidu, MLC Ashok Babu CPI leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao, were among the arrested.
Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the police chief should clarify under what Act they are being denied permission to launch bus yatra. He said that the police immediately release the buses seized by the police and allow the bus yatra to start the journey. The JAC leaders announced that they would take out the bus yatra at any cost.
A large number of police force was deployed at Benz Circle to prevent the Bus Yatra. The police did not allow the leaders to undertaken even pada yatra let alone bus yatra. They announced that the bus yatra has no permission from the police.
The JAC members wanted to walk towards the buses which were parked at Gurunank Colony road to start the bus journey. However, the police stopped them and took them into custody.
Police arrested the leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti along with Chandrababu Naidu and dragged them into the police vans.
The police are using drones to picturise the demonstration incident.
Here are the live updates from Benz Circle
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2020 5:00 PM GMT
Hundreds of TDP cadre, farmers, protestors and JAC leaders gathered at the house of Chandrababu Naidu
- 8 Jan 2020 4:54 PM GMT
Chandrababu Naidu has been discussing on the future plan of action on the Amaravati issue with the available leaders at his residence
- 8 Jan 2020 4:53 PM GMT
All of them are under house arrest and the police not allowing anybody on the roads. CPI secretary Ramakrishna also is there among the other leaders at the Chandrababu Naidu house. Large number of TDP cadre have been trying to go to their president N Chandrababu Naidu's house at Undvalli
- 8 Jan 2020 4:48 PM GMT
Police dropped all the arrested leaders including Chandrababu Naidu and others at his residence at Undavalli on the banks of River Krishna
- 8 Jan 2020 4:48 PM GMT
Kollu Ravindra, former minister staged protests on the national highway, against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Ravindra was also arrested and shifted from the place. The TDP leaders buring tyres on the roads, creating panic conditions
- 8 Jan 2020 4:46 PM GMT
Suppressing the peaceful protests with police will lead to unrest among the public and will turn into violence, Pawan Kalyan warned government
- 8 Jan 2020 4:41 PM GMT
Police arrested former MLA Tangirala Soumya and others who were staging protest on the Highway at Nandigama, against the arrests of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and others. A protestor attempted self burn with petrol.
- 8 Jan 2020 4:28 PM GMT
Amaravati protestors planning to go New Delhi to meet President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister and other union ministers. They also planning to stage hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to attract the national attention for their protests as well as to explain the state of affairs at the state capital city Amaravati
- 8 Jan 2020 4:19 PM GMT
The police deployed more than 800 security personnel during the arrest of the TDP and JAC leaders
- 8 Jan 2020 4:17 PM GMT
Reacting violently against the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Home Minister M Sucharita stated that he was an anti social force, in a statement on Tuesday. She said that Chandrababu Naidu started destroying the law and order after he lost the power seven months back. She blamed that the TDP supremo has been provoking the farmers, women, students and even children against the state government to safeguard his benami properties in Amaravati capital city.