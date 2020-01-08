Live Updates: Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed at the Benz Circle here on Wednesday when the police tried to foil the Bus Yatra proposed by the joint action committee (JAC) of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti to bring awareness on the importance of keeping the capital city at Amaravati.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and the leaders of various political parties including CPI, Janasena and others staged a sit-in on the road at the Benz Circle protesting against the highhandedness of the police.

TDP leaders MPs Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, TDP secretary Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Rama Naidu, MLC Ashok Babu CPI leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao, were among the arrested.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the police chief should clarify under what Act they are being denied permission to launch bus yatra. He said that the police immediately release the buses seized by the police and allow the bus yatra to start the journey. The JAC leaders announced that they would take out the bus yatra at any cost.

A large number of police force was deployed at Benz Circle to prevent the Bus Yatra. The police did not allow the leaders to undertaken even pada yatra let alone bus yatra. They announced that the bus yatra has no permission from the police.

The JAC members wanted to walk towards the buses which were parked at Gurunank Colony road to start the bus journey. However, the police stopped them and took them into custody.

Police arrested the leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti along with Chandrababu Naidu and dragged them into the police vans.

The police are using drones to picturise the demonstration incident.

Here are the live updates from Benz Circle