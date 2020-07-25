Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed shock over the untimely death of Visakhapatnam-based social media activist Nalanda Kishore.



Naidu blamed the YSRCP government for 'causing' the death by subjecting the 65-year-old activist to harassment and mental torture. It was only because of the false cases filed by the police that Kishore took it to his heart and succumbed.

The TDP chief, in a statement here, condemned what he described as the inhuman acts of the ruling party. He conveyed his condolences and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Naidu accused the government and the police of implicating Kishore in false cases just for forwarding some posts on social media. Despite being an elderly person, Kishore was arbitrarily arrested and taken by road through districts for hundreds of kilometre. He faced a greater threat from virus infections because of his age but the police did not care about this.

The TDP chief demanded the government to take responsibility for the death of the activist. He was moved to different police stations and was subjected to a lot of mental and physical harassment. It was because of this Kishore was deeply pained and hurt, he said.