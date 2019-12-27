Chandrababu Naidu fires at YSRCP govt, asserts Amaravati to remain as capital

The former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who held a press meet has took a dig at the government for shifting the capital from Amaravati to other districts. He alleged that govt is trying to drag the state into crisis with the inexperienced chief minister and reiterated that the state is being pushed into the dark.

Talking about minister's statements, he termed them to be irresponsible on the part of the YSRCP leaders. He said that the then TDP government has spent Rs 9000 crore for Amaravati and asserted that Amaravati remains as the people's capital forever.

"Land pooling is a unique program that helped the government to amass the lands for the construction of the capital," Naidu opined. However, speculations are rounding on the corruption charges on TDP over the malpractices done by the govt in the last five years to which the former CM slammed at the government of political vengeance.

Naidu asked why Jagan sent a data centre from Visakha. "The city of Visakhapatnam will pass Hyderabad had data centre is set up with Rs 70,000 crore," opined Naidu. Chandrababu said that land grabbing for 2000 acres of the international airport in Bogapuram was also obstructed. Chandrababu alleged that the government is saying that the construction of Amaravati is a costly affair.

On the other hand, AP cabinet meeting ended with no decision on whether to campaign on the three capitals. The Cabinet sub-committee discussed the report of the Cabinet sub-committee along with the report of the GN Rao Committee. The Cabinet has decided to wait for the Boston Consultancy Report, which was appointed to decentralize the administration. The Cabinet hopes to make a final decision after studying both reports. The Cabinet has also decided to hold an assembly in the third week of next month and announce the capital.