Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates Neeru-Chettu grievances cell at party office

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated a grievances cell at the TDP central office for receiving the Neeru-Chettu bills that the YSRCP government was not paying for the past two-and-half years. There were nearly Rs 1,277 crore worth pending bills all over the State. All these bills have been given tokens and kept pending in the government's CFMS payment system. There were another Rs 500 crore worth of bills for which tokens were not generated till now.

Speaking after inaugurating the grievances cell, Chandrababu Naidu said that everybody who carried out the works under Neeru-Chettu would eventually get their bill payments without fail. There would be no need to fear anything. The TDP grievances cell would make relentless efforts till the State government would come down and make the payments.

A legal struggle would be launched just along the lines of the one for NREGS bills. The TDP chief said that for the first time in the country, the previous government in AP took up works under the Neeru-Pragati to desilt tanks and canals, and also to develop farm ponds, check dams and chains of tanks. Over Rs 18,265 crore was spent for this under the minor irrigation, rural development and forest departments.

By taking up such development works, the TDP regime removed 98 crore sq metres of silt and helped in saving 90 tmcft of groundwater. This had helped in stabilising over 6.795 lakh acres of ayacut all over the State. Over 9 awards were given to the then State government. Later, the YSRCP government adopted a policy of vendetta. As a result, the small and marginal farmers and representatives of water users' associations got stuck in deep debts.All those, who were not receiving their Neeru-Chettu bills, may contact the grievances cell at the TDP office. Every effort would be made to make sure that even the last person would receive his payment.