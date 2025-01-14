Chandrababu offers prayers to Gangamma deity in Naravaripalli

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu continued his visit to Naravaripalle on Tuesday, marking the second day of festivities in celebration of Sankranti. In a heartfelt display of family tradition, Chandrababu and his family members paid homage to the village goddess, Gangamma, and participated in rituals at Nagalamma Putta.

Accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devansh, the CM embraced the spirit of the festival with their collective worship, reinforcing the significance of family and cultural heritage.

In a poignant moment of remembrance, Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute at the graves of his parents, honoring their legacy and contributions to the community. To further commemorate his family history, he unveiled statues of his mother, Basavatarakam, and his father, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), at his residence, celebrating the impact they have had on the region.

The rituals and tributes demonstrated not only a deep reverence for ancestral roots but also a commitment to uphold and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the community during this festive season.