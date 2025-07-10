Chandrababu participates in Mega PTM in Satya Sai district, engages with students

The stage is set for a record-breaking event in Andhra Pradesh as the government hosts the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting 2.0, aiming to bring together an astonishing two crore participants in a single day.

This initiative seeks to unite students, teachers, parents, school management committees, employees, officials, donors, and alumni in one grand gathering.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh attended the programme at Kothacheruvu Zilla Parishad School in Sri Sathya Sai District.

During the event, CM Naidu engaged with students, taking the time to inquire about their aspirations and future career goals. This unprecedented initiative highlights the government's commitment to fostering a collaborative educational environment.