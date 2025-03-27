Chandrababu Promises Completion of Polavaram Project by December 2027

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the ambitious Polavaram project is on track for completion by December 2027. During his recent visit to the project site, Naidu revealed that his government has already credited Rs. 829 crore directly into the accounts of those displaced by the project. He emphasized that the rehabilitation of affected individuals would be finalized by November 2027, prior to the release of any water into the project.

In a strong commitment to the displaced families, Naidu stated, "Water will be released to the project only after ensuring that all victims who lost their lands are properly rehabilitated." He assured the public that the process would be free from the interference of middlemen and fraudsters, aiming for transparency and efficiency.

Naidu noted that delays in construction have significantly increased the cost of the hydel project, and he pledged to take decisive action to expedite its completion.

During his visit, Chandrababu Naidu engaged with the displaced people, inquiring about their challenges and concerns. He conducted an aerial inspection of the project area and was warmly welcomed by ministers, local leaders, and officials, reaffirming his commitment to deliver the project on time.