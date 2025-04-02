Chandrababu reviews on TTD, issues directions to officials

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday at the Secretariat in Amaravati. The meeting was attended by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, and other senior officials.

During the review, TTD officials presented an overview of the initiatives implemented over the past nine months to enhance facilities for devotees visiting the iconic temple. CM Naidu emphasized the need for future measures to accommodate the growing number of devotees, prompting a detailed discussion on feedback collected from visitors regarding services such as darshan and accommodation.

The review also focused on the facilities provided during significant occasions like Brahmotsavam, Rath Saptami, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi, in addition to regular days. Furthermore, officials submitted a report highlighting recent changes made to the popular Srivari Laddu and Anna Prasad offerings.