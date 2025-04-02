Live
- National education leadership and skill development conference held
- Paytm Partners with GHMC to Deploy 400 Card Machines for Property Tax Collection
- Telangana High Court Postpones Hearing on HCU Land Dispute
- Adani Ports clocks 7 pc cargo handling growth at 450 MMT in FY25, aims at global expansion
- Gurugram Police unearths Rs 80.12 crore cyber crime fraud committed by 13 accused across India
- Two women Maoists killed in MP encounter identified
- World Boxing Cup: Jadumani overcomes Trowbridge challenge to reach SF
- Yuva Kabaddi Series helped me land a PKL contract, says former U Mumba defender Shanmugam
- India embraces agentic AI as over 80 pc firms bet on future of automation
- Lalu favoured Waqf (Amendment) Bill in 2010, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Chandrababu reviews on TTD, issues directions to officials
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday at the Secretariat in Amaravati.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday at the Secretariat in Amaravati. The meeting was attended by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, and other senior officials.
During the review, TTD officials presented an overview of the initiatives implemented over the past nine months to enhance facilities for devotees visiting the iconic temple. CM Naidu emphasized the need for future measures to accommodate the growing number of devotees, prompting a detailed discussion on feedback collected from visitors regarding services such as darshan and accommodation.
The review also focused on the facilities provided during significant occasions like Brahmotsavam, Rath Saptami, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi, in addition to regular days. Furthermore, officials submitted a report highlighting recent changes made to the popular Srivari Laddu and Anna Prasad offerings.