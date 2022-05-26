Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. for creating obstacles to Mahanadu, says will hold it at any cost

TDP chief Chandrababu reacted to the Konaseema incident which was raising political heat in the Andhra Pradesh. He alleged said that the violence in Konaseema was burnt by YSRCP men.

On his way to Mahanadi to be held in Ongole, Naidu stopped in Chilakaluripeta constituency of Palanadu district in the middle. He addressed the activists there. He said the minister's house was attacked in the presence of the police blaming others for their mistakes.

Naidu said that Chief Minister Jagan can not run the government and is preparing for the early elections. TDP chief alleged that RTA officials are threatening private travels and lashed at the chief minister YS Jagan for creating hurdles to TDP. He said Mahanadu will not stop if someone stops it. Responding to Anantha Babu issue of murder of ex-driver, Naidu said the MLC was arrested due to the struggle of TDP and Dalit groups.