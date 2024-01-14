Live
Chandrababu slams YSRCP, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt. in 87 days
Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam leader said that Amaravati is the rightful capital of Andhra Pradesh and stated that the rule of the poor would start from there under TDP-Jana Sena leadership in next 87 days.
Participating in Bhogi celebrations in Mandadam along with Pawan Kalyan, Naidu criticized Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for bringing anganwadis on the road on Sankranthi day and promised that TDP-Janasena would provide employment opportunities to the youth. He also accused the YCP government of neglecting drought-stricken areas and preventing central aid from reaching them.
Naidu burnt the government GOs in the bonfires and stated that Jagan's pride had also been burnt. He mentioned the alleged police brutality and the helpless situation of the courts in addressing the chaos in Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrababu Naidu will be celebrating Sankranti in his hometown Naravaripalle. He will arrive at the helipad in Rangampet at 12.40 pm and his family will stay in Naravaripalle overnight. The following day, they will offer prayers to their gods and pay tributes to his parents' tombs.