Chandrababu stresses on deregulation in telecom sector at Hindustan Times conference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Hindustan Times Leadership Conference in Delhi, where he highlighted the significance of deregulation in the telecom sector and its positive impacts on growth. During his address, he emphasized the need for effective measures to control social media harassment, proposing the introduction of a pioneering policy termed "WhatsApp Governance," aimed at delivering public services efficiently to every citizen.

Naidu underscored the importance of information as a valuable asset in today’s digital age, pointing out how artificial intelligence and deep technologies can be leveraged across various fields. He stated, "With a smartphone in hand, we can accomplish our work from anywhere in the world."

Addressing population issues, Naidu broke his silence on an increasingly critical concern, stressing the need for population management, especially in southern states where the declining fertility rate poses a potential risk. "Countries like China and Japan are already grappling with an aging population, and we must take proactive measures to prevent similar challenges," he cautioned. He noted that India's current population stands at 1.45 billion and suggested that with strategic planning, 30 to 40 crore Indians could find employment abroad, generating substantial revenue for the country.

Reflecting on past policies, Naidu remarked, "I once instituted a rule that barred individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections. However, I have now revised that policy." He humorously proposed a new criterion, saying, "We should ideally state that only those with at least two children should be eligible to compete for local elections."

Naidu’s remarks at the conference highlight his administration’s commitment to enhancing governance and addressing demographic challenges facing the state and the nation.