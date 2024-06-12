  • Menu
Chandrababu, takes oath as AP CM while Pawan, Lokesh as ministers

Chandrababu, takes oath as AP CM while Pawan, Lokesh as ministers
In a grand ceremony held at Kesarapally, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Governor Abdul Nazir administered the oath of office to Chandrababu, who is leading the alliance that emerged victorious in the recent elections.

Followed by Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh took oath as the ministers. The remaining ministers who were announced are taking the oath. Pawan Kalyan touches feet of his brother mega star Chiranjeevi while Nara Lokesh touches Naidu's feet and took blessings of PM Modi, Governor and Amit Shah. PM and Amit Shah hug him.

The event was attended by many celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as thousands of fans of Chandrababu. This marks the second time that Babu has taken charge as the Chief Minister of the divided state of AP.

The swearing-in ceremony was a momentous occasion, filled with pomp and grandeur, signaling a new chapter in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to the people for their support and vowed to work tirelessly for the development and progress of the state.


