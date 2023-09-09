Chandrababu to be shifted to SIT office in Kunchanapally

Chandrababu Naidu's convoy is passing through Tadepalli, but the police will soon bring Chandrababu to the SIT office in Kunchanapally. Heavy security measures are in place near the Kunchanapally SIT office. Later, he would be shifted to ACB Court. Chandrababu's arrest has sparked widespread discussions and debates in the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh has arrived at his residence in Undavalli and is actively consulting with lawyers to review the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh intends to be in Vijayawada by the time Chandrababu is presented in court.

Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra in Podalada of Konaseema district is currently on hold due to Chandrababu's arrest by the CID police on Saturday morning. When Lokesh attempted to leave for Vijayawada, the police stopped him and he staged a protest by standing on the road under the scorching sun for nearly 5 hours. Lokesh demanded permission to see his father. Eventually, after being granted permission by the police, Lokesh and his team departed from Podalada and reached Undavalli.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the police on Saturday morning in connection with the skill development scam. The CID has registered cases against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 166, 167, 418, and 420. Chandrababu is accompanied by the CSO (Chief Security Officer) and NSG (National Security Guard) forces. The CBI has requested to remand Chandrababu.