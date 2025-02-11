Chandrababu to hold crucial meeting with various depts secretaries today

Ahead of Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions from 24 February. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would convene a crucial meeting this morning with the secretaries and ministers of all departments at the Secretariat. The CM aims to review key governance matters within the state, focusing on file clearance, pending administrative issues, and overall efficiency in governance.

During the meeting, discussions will also revolve around the implementation of welfare schemes and promises under the Super Six initiative, as well as the ambitious goals of Swarnandhra 2047. The Chief Minister and participating ministers will engage directly with department secretaries, who are expected to present progress reports and future plans through PowerPoint presentations.

To ensure the meeting runs smoothly, special arrangements have been made in the conference hall, including seating protocols and technical setups with televisions and microphones. The electricity department has taken precautionary measures to prevent power interruptions, while flexi banners and backdrop boards have been prepared to welcome attendees. Meal arrangements have also been coordinated, with the General Administration and Information & Public Relations departments supervising logistics.

The meeting will be conducted in two sessions: the first dedicated to file clearance, followed by discussions on the central budget and the Andhra Pradesh state budget.