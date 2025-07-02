Chandrababu to tour Kuppam for two days to promote development and governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit his Kuppam constituency for a two-day programme aimed at promoting development initiatives and engaging with local residents. His visit will kick off today, with the finalised schedule detailing a series of events and activities.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at the helipad in Tumsi, Shantipuram mandal at 12:30 PM today. Following his arrival, he will attend a public meeting at the premises of the AP Model School in Tumsi at 12:50 PM, where he is likely to address local issues and initiatives.

Later, CM Naidu will oversee the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various industry owners, as well as explore stalls set up by different government departments showcasing progress and offerings. At 4:30 PM, he will visit Thimmarajupalli in Shantipuram mandal, where he will embark on a door-to-door campaign to understand public grievances and convey information about government schemes and developments.

He is scheduled to return to his residence in Kuppam at approximately 7:05 PM for the night. The following day, Thursday, CM Naidu will commence his activities at the Kuppam Area Hospital, inaugurating the Tata Digital Nerve Centre at 10:30 AM. He will then conduct official reviews at his residence around 12:15 PM and is expected to leave the helipad at Tummisi by 4:10 PM, returning to Bengaluru later in the day.

Additionally, the state government has announced the launch of the "First Step" programme, aimed at enhancing good governance across Andhra Pradesh, commencing today. Over the course of a month, leaders will visit households to inform citizens about government initiatives and progress, reinforcing the achievements of the past year and outlining future plans.

CM Naidu has instructed leaders at all levels, from the state to village levels, to engage actively in this programme, particularly to counter misinformation campaigns from opposing parties.