Chandrababu to tour Penamaluru while Pawan to visit Vizag today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to visit various regions of the state in separate engagements. CM Naidu will commence his tour in Penamaluru, Vijayawada, where he plans to inspect a paddy purchase centre and engage directly with local farmers. Following this, he will participate in a revenue conference to provide guidance to officials.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport from Gannavaram at 9:30 am. He will then travel by road to Salur in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, where he is set to check into accommodation at Salur Degree College around 11:30 am. After a brief rest, he will proceed to Makkuva mandal's Bagujola at 12:30 pm to attend a photo exhibition arranged in his honour.

As part of his visit, Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for new road construction works in Bagujola. He will also facilitate an interactive programme with local tribal communities. Following the completion of his activities, he will return to Visakhapatnam in the evening before heading back to Gannavaram.

Authorities have made comprehensive preparations for Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's visit, with the Jana Sena leaders readying various programmes to coincide with his arrival.