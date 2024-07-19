Chandrababu to Virtually Address on the Rottela Panduga being held at Bara shaheed in Nellore

The annual Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore is currently underway with thousands of devotees from across the country flocking to the holy site. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to give a virtual message today to the attendees of the festival. Large screens have been installed in the Dargah and Swarnala Cheruvu area for devotees to watch the CM's address.

The city of Nellore is bustling with activity as lakhs of devotees have arrived to participate in the bread festival. Ministers Narayana, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, and other officials are overseeing the arrangements for the event. The state government is organizing the festival with great care and attention to detail.

The festival of bread, which lasts for five days, sees devotees from Telugu states and other parts of the country coming together to offer different types of bread. While traditionally a Muslim festival, Hindus also join in the celebrations in large numbers, showcasing the religious harmony that exists in the region.

It is believed that by exchanging or holding bread at the Dargah, one's wishes will be fulfilled. Devotees bring various types of bread to offer at the Dargah, including bread for progeny, education, health, marriage, and business. Those who receive these breads are said to have their desires fulfilled in the respective areas.