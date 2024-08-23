Chandrababu to visit Konaseema district today, to participate in Grama Sabha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who is actively engaging with various organisations to promote developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh while also addressing local issues across multiple districts will be visiting Ambedkar Konaseema district today embarking on a mission to enhance the region’s development efforts.

Naidu is scheduled to leave his residence in Undavalli at 11 am via a special helicopter. He is expected to arrive at the helipad in Vanapalli village, Kothapet mandal, by 11:40 am. Following his arrival, he will proceed to the Pallalamma temple area in Vanapalli, where he is set to participate in the Swarna Gram Panchayat Gram Sabha from 11:50 am until 1:30 pm.

After the Gram Sabha, Naidu is slated to meet with public representatives and officials from 1:30 pm to 2:20 pm to discuss various concerns and initiatives aimed at propelling Andhra Pradesh towards progress.

At 2:20 pm, he will depart from Vanapalli village and is scheduled to arrive at Rajahmundry Airport by 2:35 pm. Shortly thereafter, a special flight will take him to Begumpet Airport, where he is expected to land at 3:35 pm. The Chief Minister will conclude his day by returning to his residence in Jubilee Hills by 4 pm.