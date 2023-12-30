Chandrababu unveils idol of Sri Bhakta Bhakta Kanakadasa in Kuppam, assures support to Kurba Community

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the idol of Kuruba caste deity Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa in Kuppam Constituency Center today.

Former Chairperson of State Kuruba Corporation / State Executive Secretary Mrs. Savithamma honoured National President Chandrababu Naidu and presented a portrait of Kanakadasa to the gathering. Savitamma addressed the Kuruba caste who participated in this program on a large scale.

Sri Sathya Sai District Telugu Desam Party President Penukonda Constituency Incharge BK. Parthasarathy and other TDP leaders attended the program. Parthasarathy said that the matters related to our Kuruba caste should be fulfilled.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude towards the Kuruba community for joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and highlighted their qualities of honesty and steadfastness. He informed the gathering about the promises made by Parthasarathy Garu, and assured the Kurubas that they will be given priority among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Additionally, he pledged to appoint Kurubas as members of the TTD board at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Naidu also mentioned that a special law will be enacted to provide loans and lands to sheep breeders through subsidies. He emphasized that they will be given importance in legislative assemblies where Kurubas have a significant number of voters. Moreover, he stated that the honorarium for Gudikatu pujas will start from 5116 rupees and will be increased in the future.

Naidu reiterated his commitment to installing statues of Kanakadasa, a revered figure of the Kuruba community, in every village. He promised to establish a skill training center in the district center and expressed his pleasure in inaugurating the idol of Shri Bhakta Kanakadasa, the deity of Kurabala.

