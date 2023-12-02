Live
Just In
Chandrababu visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, says he prayed for well being of Telugu people
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his wife visited the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada on Saturday morning. They were welcomed by Vedic scholars with tradition at the temple's front door.
After offering prayers to the Goddess, Chandrababu spoke to the media and stated that he had prayed Kanakadurga to bless him with the power to bring prosperity to the state and serve the Telugu public. He expressed his belief that the Goddess would give Telugu people the opportunity to live a happy and prosperous life.
Chandrababu emphasised that goddess Kanakadurga represents the embodiment of power and prayed for protection of society and punishment of the wicked. He also stressed the importance of divine help in accomplishing human will. Chandrababu stated that he has fought for justice and righteousness both in the country and abroad.
Several political leaders including Kesineni Nani, Keshineni Chinni, Jana Sena leader Potina Mahesh, Panchumurthy Anuradha, Ashok Babu, Devineni Uma, Kollu Ravindra, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, Bonda Uma, Maganti Babu, and Buddha Venkanna welcomed Chandrababu at the temple.