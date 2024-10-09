Chandrababu visits Kanakadurga Temple, presents silk robes to deity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister visited the Durgamma temple, the state's second-largest after Tirupati, where he presented silk clothes to the deity, a customary practice during the Dussehra festival.

Speaking to the media after his visit, CM Naidu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have darshan of Ammavari on this special day, which marks Ammavari's Moola nakshatra. "It is a blessing to be here on such an important occasion," he stated, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold the sanctity of temples.

This year, instead of the usual festival committee, a service committee has been established to oversee the Dussehra celebrations. CM Naidu reported that, as of yesterday, 5,85,651 devotees had visited the goddess, with an additional 67,931 devotees attending by 3 PM today. He assured that the endowment department had made thorough arrangements to facilitate the celebrations, adding that special provisions had been made for common devotees to enhance their experience.

Reflecting on recent challenges, CM Naidu acknowledged the unforeseen flooding of the Krishna River and assured residents of forthcoming connections among Amaravati, Polavaram, and nearby rivers, praying for swift completion with divine blessings. He also announced that every devotee who visits during Moola Nakshatra would receive complimentary laddu prasadam.

Upon his arrival at the Durgamma temple, CM Naidu was cordially welcomed by temple priests and Minister of Religious Affairs, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. Following traditional rituals, the CM was adorned with a ceremonial headpiece at the temple's Chinnarajagopuram. He later participated in a presentation of silk robes to the goddess amid festive celebrations, before visiting Durgamma, who was elegantly adorned with Saraswati.

The Chief Minister also took time to observe a photo exhibition highlighting areas impacted by recent rains along the Indrakiladri Ghat road and the subsequent restoration efforts. Accompanying CM Naidu were Ministers Naralokesh, MP Keshineni Chinni, Minister Kollu Ravindra, MLA Sujana Chaudhary, NTR District Collector Srijana, Vijayawada City Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao, and officials from the Department of Taxation.