Chandrababu writes to AP SEC, alleges Panchayat election results were manipulated

The TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu alleged that some election officials were withholding the results where the opposition-backed candidates had won the panchayat elections and declared YSRCP backed candidates as victorious.

He pointed out that YSRCP backed candidate lost by 9 votes in Pusuluru panchayat of Pedanandipad mandal of Guntur district and the result was stopped and at Mittasomapuram panchayat, Nandavaram mandal, Kurnool district, a candidate contesting with the support of the opposition won by a single margin but the results were halted. Naidu accused that the candidate backed by YSRCP declared victorious later.

In this backdrop, Naidu wrote a letter to state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Sunday to this effect over the developments taking place in the state and urging them to take appropriate action.

On the other hand, Chandrababu complained to the state election commissioner that the results of 40% of the minor panchayats in the fourth phase were not declared by 10 pm. The letter said the counting would be completed soon due to low turnout in the minor panchayats, but it was understood that the results had been deliberately stopped and were not declared by 10 pm. District election officials were asked to see to it that the results were announced immediately.



