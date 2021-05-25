Chandrababu writes to DGP over the arrest of Janardhan Reddy, alleges he is not produced in the court yet

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was angry that the YSRCP government was trying to harass TDP leaders by filing illegal cases against them. He held a teleconference with Kurnool district leaders in the wake of the arrest of former Banaganapalle MLA BC Janardhan Reddy. He alleged that few people came to Janardhan Reddy's house and filed a case against him again. "Is the police there to protect the thieves?" Chandrababu fumed.

He said illegal cases against TDP leaders would be dealt with legally. In Kurnool, while people are dying of corona and black fungus while YSRCP is resorting to veneagance politics, said Chandrababu. Police arrested eight TDP leaders on Sunday, alleging that six had not yet produced before a magistrate. He said he would go to the Supreme Court and fight if necessary in the case. Chandrababu called for virtual protests following the corona rules against YSRCP atrocities.

Chandrababu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang alleging that BC Janardhan Reddy was illegally arrested. The letter alleged that police had lodged an illegal case against his supporters at the Banaganapalle police station in Kurnool district. He objected that such illegal detentions were against the provisions of law, constitution and democracy. Chandrababu demanded the immediate release of the TDP leaders who were illegally detained and appealed to the DGP to take steps to prevent such illegal cases and arrests in the future.