Chandragiri Fort will have sound & light show

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the tourism department officials to ensure meticulous preparations for the grand celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate the Sound and Light Show at Chandragiri Fort on the same day.

During a coordination meeting held on Monday at the Collectorate, the Collector emphasised the importance of seamless arrangements. The meeting included representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India, State Tourism Department and Lux & Decibels, a private partner in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project set up at a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore, aims to enhance the tourist experience at Chandragiri Fort.

The Collector directed the officials to ensure that the arrangements are perfect, with no room for errors, in time for the virtual inauguration by the Chief Minister. He instructed APTDC DVM and other tourism officials to take full responsibility for the arrangements, stressing the need for close coordination among all involved.

Officials noted that the Sound and Light Show is expected to significantly boost tourist footfall at Chandragiri Fort, making it a major attraction in the region.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director of Tourism Dr Ramana Prasad, APTDC DVM M Giridhar Reddy, EE Subrahmanyam, district tourism officer Rupendranath Reddy, central Archaeology sub-circle in-charge Praveen Kumar and Lux & Decibels representative Siva among others.