Chandu scores 462 marks in Inter 1st year
Highlights
Kadapa: Govindu gari Venkata Chandu excelled in inter first year by scoring 462/470 marks. He is Inter first year (MPC) student of Narayana Junior College.
Chandu’s father Venugopal works in a private company while mother Nagalakshmi is a housewife and lives in Bhagyanagar Colony, Kadapa town.
Chandu said that he studied ten hours a day.
