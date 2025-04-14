Chandu scores 462 marks in Inter 1st year

Kadapa: Govindu gari Venkata Chandu excelled in inter first year by scoring 462/470 marks. He is Inter first year (MPC) student of Narayana Junior College.

Chandu’s father Venugopal works in a private company while mother Nagalakshmi is a housewife and lives in Bhagyanagar Colony, Kadapa town.

Chandu said that he studied ten hours a day.