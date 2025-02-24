  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chennur Shaik Nihar Ahmed completes MBBS

Chennur Shaik Nihar Ahmed completes MBBS
x
Highlights

Chennur Shaik Nihar Ahmed from Neelakantharaopeta village, Ramapuram mandal, has successfully completed his MBBS from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati.

Ramapuram (Annamayya district): Chennur Shaik Nihar Ahmed from Neelakantharaopeta village, Ramapuram mandal, has successfully completed his MBBS from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati.

He will receive his medical graduation degree on March 2. His family, friends, and villagers congratulated him, wishing him success in his medical career.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick