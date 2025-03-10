Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for extending financial support to the needy, who were suffering with various vulnerable diseases.

On Sunday, he distributed Rs 48.6 lakh financial support to 27 beneficiaries in Atmakur constituency under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at his camp office in the city.

Minister Anam lauded that it was CM Naidu, who is kind enough to extend financial support to patients for medication through CMRF to save their lives. This initiative is not confined to party workers and sympathisers only, but to all the needy, to whichever party they belong.

Questioning the credibility of Opposition YSRCP for not attending Assembly sessions, Anam pointed out that such an act was nothing but disrespecting the Assembly and also dishonouring the verdict given by the people.