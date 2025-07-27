Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Arrives in Singapore

Singapore: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in Singapore. Beginning today, he will embark on a five-day official visit to the country. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the local Telugu community, industrialists, NRIs, and APNRT representatives.

As the CM and his ministerial delegation travelled from the airport to their hotel, Telugu families residing in Singapore gathered along the route to greet them. Women dressed in traditional attire offered ceremonial harathi, while children performed Kuchipudi dances to honor the Chief Minister’s arrival.

The atmosphere around the CM’s hotel turned festive, filled with the vibrant presence of Telugu families who came to extend their heartfelt welcome. During his Singapore visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a total of 29 engagements.

This afternoon, CM Chandrababu Naidu, along with ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, and T.G. Bharat, will attend the Telugu Diaspora Meeting as part of their Day 1 itinerary.