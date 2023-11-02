Chief Minister lays emphasis on effective water management during monsoon

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that although Andhra Pradesh has a large coastal belt, dought prone areas such as parts of Rayalaseema and other areas encounter water shortages during the lean monsoon period.

Inaugurating the 25th International Congress and 74th IEC Meeting of ICID in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday held in partnership with the state government of Andhra Pradesh, Central Water Commission and ICID, the Chief Minister called for effective irrigation to address water woes at large. "The bigger debate should be on transferring water during monsoon season as the period of rain is short. During this period, water needs to be transferred from one basin to another effectively and it is a challenging exercise," the Chief Minister explained.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed on cost effective solutions which need to be focused more. He called for sustainable water management in a holistic manner along with deriving socially acceptable and environmentally viable solutions.

With the theme of the 25th ICID congress focusing on 'Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture', experts underlined the need to increase water resources and food production following sustainable practices and creating a better world for generations to come.