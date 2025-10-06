Children express love for nature through colours

Vijayawada: In a heartwarming celebration of creativity and environmental awareness, young students from various schools expressed their love for nature through beautiful paintings at an art competition titled “I @ Nature.”

The event was organised by Spurti Creative Art School with the objective of nurturing the creative potential hidden within children and fostering a sense of responsibility toward nature. The competition, held on Sunday at Shikhara School Campus at Prajashakti Nagar was open to students from Classes 3 to 10.

Participants from different regions enthusiastically took part, illustrating their deep connection with nature through vivid and imaginative artwork.

Renowned senior artist Pavuluri Chidambareswara Rao and Meda Rajani, Art & Craft In-Charge of Astrazen Multimedia Publications, served as judges for the contest.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Shikhara School Director Bandla Madhava Rao, 64kalalu.com editor Kala Sagar, Element School of Design programme executive Pasumarthi Amara Deepthi, and Somuri Constructions Director Reshma Somuri attended as guests of honour and presented certificates, mementoes, and medals to the winners.

The event was coordinated by Spurti Srinivas, with participation from young artists Gopi Manoj, Hemanth Kumar, Shiva Lasya, Padmaja, Sindhu Sri, and others.