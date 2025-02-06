Live
Chilli Board sought to get better price for farmers
Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao demanded the Central government to set up a Chilli Board on the lines of Tobacco Board to get better price for red chillies in the backdrop of falling of prices of red chillies.
Narasaraopet :
Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Wednesday, he said, it is responsibility of the Centre to protect the rights of farmers of commercial crops and there is need to check the gimmicks of the chilli tradersand exporters for falling prices. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to take steps to help the red chilli farmers. He criticised that due to involvement of mediators, the farmers are not getting better prices. He said that the Centre has set up a Turmeric Board in Telangana and appointed a chairman for the board.