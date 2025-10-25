  • Menu
Chinna Jeeyar to visit Nellore on Oct 29

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said, Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will lay foundation stone for the...

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said, Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will lay foundation stone for the reconstruction of Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in Mulapet in the city on October 29 at 11.18 am.

On Friday, he inspected the arrangements for the reconstruction of the temple. Anam said, the temple reconstruction was taken up with Rs 16 crore and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and public representatives will attend the programme. He urged the people in big numbers to participate in the event.

