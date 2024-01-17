Chinna Srinu likely to be the MP candidate in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu is expected to be the MP candidate of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency from the ruling YSRCP. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working on finalising MP and MLA candidates for the coming general elections to be held in March or April. As of now, the party chief has finalised the MP candidates for Srikakulam (Pedada Tilak), VIsakhapatham (Botcha Jhansi), Araku (Bhagyalakshmi) and only two MP seats (Anakapalli and Vizianagaram) are left in north Andhra districts now.

Sources say the CM will choose Chinna Srinu as MP candidate for Vizianagaram as he is the only capable to handle the all seven Assembly segments here. It is said that Jagan Mohan Reddy believes that Chinna Srinu is the mastermind behind the winning of all nine MLA seats in this district in 2019 elections and now he is the only person who can manage all seven Assembly seats under the LS constituency. Chinna Srinu, a close relative of senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana, played a key role in Satyanarayana’s political journey and now is holding ZP chairman.

On the other hand, the Opposition TDP is also expected to field Kapu leader as MP as the most of the Assembly segments under this Lok Sabha constituency are unofficially reserved for the Kapu community. Nellimarla, Gajapathinagaram, Etcherla and Cheepurupalli are the major segments where the MLAs are from Kapu caste only.

The ZP chairman has wide contacts in all the Assembly constituencies and has grassroot level ties to the party cadres. He extensively travelled, visiting most of the mandals and villages in the constituency.

The YSRCP had won all the nine MLA seats in this district in the 2019 Assembly elections along with the MPs.

Chinna Srinu said told The Hans India that they would follow the instructions of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “If he directs me to contest as MP, I am ready to follow. If not, I serve the party in whatever position the high command entrusts me. If am the MP candidate, we again will sweep all the seven Assembly seats along with MP seat here,” he said.