Chirala: Training programne on agriculture machine operator concludes

Chirala: The secretary of St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology in Chirala, Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and its correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao announced on Friday said that the 30-day free training programne on agriculture machine operator for the unemployed youth at the Siemens Skill Development and Training Centre successfully completed.

Cllege principal Dr Pogadadanda Ravi Kumar said that the training programme is conducted in association with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and with the cooperation from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The NABARD DDO Venkataramana advised the trainees to be part of the modern agriculture development and lead the agriculture into corporate industry level. The officials presented the course completion certificate to the successful candidates.

The Prakasam DSDO R Lokanatham, APSSDC SPOC Dr S Indraneel, HoD of MBA Dr Immanuel, centre in-charge E Ramakrishna and others also participated in the programme.