Chittoor: 25 Lakh houses to be built in 4 phases

Chittoor: Minister for panchayat raj and rural development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy categorically stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to build houses for the poor in the state in a phased manner and the while the stage had been set to issue house site title deeds to 25 lakh beneficiaries before the Ugadi. "No poor family will be left without house at any cost and efforts will continue for constructing houses for all the 25 lakh beneficiaries in four phases," he added.



Addressing at a programme where he launched the works of bus station complex at Penumur under GD Nellore mandal which was being constructed at a cost of Rs 84 lakh on Friday, the minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy had successfully fulfilled all the assurances of Navaratnalu in a record time of six months "All the ministers in the Cabinet are actively following the YSRCP manifesto as well as Navaratnalu promises as their prime agenda. The last Navaratnam of allotting houses to 25 lakh eligible poor will be fulfilled by Telugu new year," he said.

He also said that the government would give impetus to the irrigation projects along with the welfare schemes. He said nowhere in the country there was a scheme like Amma Vodi and added that Jagan had created a history in the regard.

Deputy chief minister K Narayanaswamy thanked the Chief Minister and Ramachandra Reddy for fulfilling their promises to develop GD Nellore constituency. He particularly appreciated efforts of the minister for sanctioning Rs 235 crore for creating infrastructure in the hitherto neglected SC constituency. Narayanaswamy said the TTD had agreed to take over two major temples in his constituency for development.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had special interest in developing Chittoor district in all respects. He said that steps would be taken for diverting Handri-Neeva water to 36 minor irrigation tanks in GD Nellore mandal. District collector N Bharat Gupta, Chittoor MLA A.Srinivasulu, former MP M Gnanedra Reddy and others spoke.