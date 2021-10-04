Chittoor: 3 dustbins given to each house under CLAP

Chittoor: To implement the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) scheme under Jagananna Swatchh Sankalpam initiative, each house will be given three dustbins covering all the 50 divisions in the city, stated Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.

Right now, 48,000 dustbins will be distributed covering 28 divisions in the first phase, he added.

Distributing the dustbins here on Sunday, he said the dry and wet waste would be placed in separate dustbins for easy segregation.

Separate autos for collecting the waste from each house would be provided. The residents of the city should strictly adhere to the stipulated guidelines for making CLAP a big success in the city, he said.

He reiterated that a stage has been set for declaring Chittoor city plastic-free. He said the corporators would hand over three dust bins in their respective divisions to people.

Using of plastic was completely prohibited in the city, he added.