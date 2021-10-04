  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: 3 dustbins given to each house under CLAP

18th division corporator N Indu distributing dustbins to the residents in Chittoor on Sunday
x

18th division corporator N Indu distributing dustbins to the residents in Chittoor on Sunday

Highlights

To implement the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) scheme under Jagananna Swatchh Sankalpam initiative, each house will be given three dustbins covering all the 50 divisions in the city, stated Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.

Chittoor: To implement the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) scheme under Jagananna Swatchh Sankalpam initiative, each house will be given three dustbins covering all the 50 divisions in the city, stated Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.

Right now, 48,000 dustbins will be distributed covering 28 divisions in the first phase, he added.

Distributing the dustbins here on Sunday, he said the dry and wet waste would be placed in separate dustbins for easy segregation.

Separate autos for collecting the waste from each house would be provided. The residents of the city should strictly adhere to the stipulated guidelines for making CLAP a big success in the city, he said.

He reiterated that a stage has been set for declaring Chittoor city plastic-free. He said the corporators would hand over three dust bins in their respective divisions to people.

Using of plastic was completely prohibited in the city, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X