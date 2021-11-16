Chittoor: Construction of library building under Nadu-Nedu mooted

Chittoor: A proposal has been submitted to the Director, State Libraries for constructing District Library Building with an outlay of Rs 7 crore under Nadu–Nedu scheme, according to K Prakash, Secretary, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha.

Apart from it, new books worth Rs 1 crore would be purchased for the libraries in the district this year, he added. To mark the National Grandhalaya Week Celebrations from November 14, book exhibition has been held on Monday. District Education Officer N Purushottam has attended as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash said the existing district library building was partly demolished long back as part of widening the National Highway from Chittoor to Vellore. District Collector has accorded permission to construct district library building at old District Collector's office premises. Stage has been set to construct the building at the earliest, he added. Addressing the participants, District Education Officer N Purushottam reiterated that it was the need of the hour to develop the libraries in the district.

He appealed to students to make a habit to visit libraries for reading the books instead of spending hours on mobiles. MEO Selvaraj, senior librarians Lalitha Kumari and Lavanya were present . Earlier, essay writing competitions on usage of libraries was held for the students.