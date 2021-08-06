Chittoor: MLA M S Babu launches plantation drive to ensure greenery

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to make saplings plantation as mandatory in the state to ensure greenery and to avert the humanity from the occurrence of natural calamities, said Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu.

Participating in 72nd Vanamohotsav programme as a chief guest at Chigurapalli village in Irala mandal on Thursday, he said that the massive plantation of different saplings would be initiated throughout the district under Jagananna Paccha Thoranam in which all the elected representatives of the district would participate.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector (Revenue) Rajababu said the saplings plantation would be made compulsory for each one in order to attain a pleasant atmosphere and the needful oxygen.

He appealed to teachers to instruct the students to plant at least two saplings either in their house or in the school grounds.

"Mere planting of sapling is not the ultimate thing. Survival of plants would be the most important criteria for ensuing plantation festival" he added.

SP Senthil Kumar declared that trees were the Mahaprasadam of Lord for the human survival. Saplings plantation would help to prevent soil erosion and improves fertility of soil, he stated.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veera Brahmam, Divisional Forest Officer Narendran, RDO Renuka and DSP N Sudhakar Reddy were present.