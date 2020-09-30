Chittoor police busts interstate idol robbery gang, six arrested

Chittoor: An interstate gang of stealing and demolishing of idols in Hindu temples has been busted by Chittoor Police according to S.Senthil Kumar, SP, Chittoor. Addressing media men here, he said that the gang consisting eight notorious criminals have cracked a Nandi idol situated in the premises of Abhaya Anjaneyaswamy temple, Agaramangalam village, GDNellore Mandal, Chittoor district on 27th Sep.





The gang broke the idol into pieces where they found no hidden treasure like gold, pearls, panchaloha metal. The Chittoor police cracked the crime and caught 6 criminals from Karnataka state and two from AP. The gang has already conducted rekky at various temples in the state with perfect planning to steal and break the old idols .

The police have caught the miscreants on Wednesday seizing two vehicles and the implements the accused used in their operation at GD Nellore Mandal. The police have sent the criminals for judicial remand. Chittoor DSP K. Eswar Reddy and others were present.