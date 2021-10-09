Chittoor: Rs 50 lakh worth red sanders seized, 4 smugglers held

The police arrested most notorious red sander smuggler Raghunatha Reddy and three of his supporters here on Kuppam-Krishnagiri highway in the wee hours of Saturday.



The smugglers were interrupted by the Chittoor police at 3 am when they were transporting the red sander logs. The police arrested the smugglers and seized 62 red sander logs which worth is estimated to be of Rs 50 lakh. The police also seized Mahindra Scorpio vehicle from them.

They registered a case and took up an investigation.

Three weeks ago, the police arrested three smugglers in Tirupati and seized 34 red sander logs worth Rs 1 crore.