Chittoor : SP Senthil Kumar fetes outgoing Additional SP Rishanth Reddy

Additional SP for SEB Rishanth Reddy was felicitated by Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar and other officials at Police Guest House in Chittoor on Saturday, as he was transferred to Guntur Urban District as Additional SP

Chittoor : Additional SP for SEB Rishanth Reddy was felicitated by Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar and other officials at Police Guest House in Chittoor on Saturday, as he was transferred to Guntur Urban District as Additional SP.

SP Senthil Kumar lauded his remarkable efforts in containing illegal liquor sales and arrack brewing in his 18 months of stint as Additional SP in the district.

He is expert in conducting special drives, cordon and search operations besides dispelling the sand mafia cartels in the state, SP added.

Additional SP(Admin) DN Mahesh, Special Branch DSP V Srinivasa Reddy, town DSP N Sudhakar Reddy, DSPs Pothuraju, Thippeswamy, Babu Prasad, Krishnamohan and others were present.

