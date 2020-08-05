CI Venugopal Rao suspended for misbehaving and beating a dalit union member in Srikakulam

Kasibugga police circle inspector, Venu Gopal Rao was placed under suspension for misbehaving and beating a dalit union member. Regarding a complaint the dalit union member resorted police help but instead of verifying the facts the CI insulted with filthy language and beat him. On information dalit union leaders and members staged agitation and superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardhar issued orders for his suspension.

Going into details, a clash broke out between Ramesh and Jagan, a youth from Tekkali town in Palasa zone, in their village. The two lodged a complaint at the Kasibugga police station. CI Venugopal kicked a Dalit named Jagan who came to the police station in this regard. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media. Andhra Pradesh's DGP office took it seriously and launched an investigation. Following the preliminary inquiry, Visakhapatnam DIG Kalidas Ranga Rao issued orders suspending CI Venugopal.

Former minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh questioned whether Dalits have the right to live in the AP. Tweeting the video of a CI kicking a Dalit in Srikakulam district, Lokesh outraged over Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He recalled various incident and attrocities on Dalits and slammed at government saying there has no safety for the underprivileged in the state.